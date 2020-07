Amenities

parking recently renovated

Updated 2 Bedroom, plus an office with 1 full bath and laundry area this newly renovated property has high ceilings, designer interior features, newly painted finishes, with Central Heating and Air. This property provides privacy and plenty of gated parking on the shared driveway. There are 2 homes on 1 large gated lot.