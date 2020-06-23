All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:22 PM

19035 Sherman Way

19035 Sherman Way · No Longer Available
Location

19035 Sherman Way, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
About the Community:
Concord Ventures proudly offers available apartments at 19035 Sherman Way. Located in a quiet neighborhood in Reseda, our friendly community promotes tranquility with private pool access and washer and drier service. We are pet friendly!

For More Info or to Schedule a Viewing, please contact our Leasing Team at 323-465-7368

Amenities:
- Prime Neighborhood
- Gated Private Pool
- Laundry On-Site
- Parking Included!
- Pet Friendly

Details/Logistics:
Lease Length: 1 year
Monthly Rent: $1,450.00
Security Deposit: $1,450.00
Pet Deposit: $300.00
Dogs and cats OK!
Application Fee: $35.00
Owner Paid Utilities: Water, Trash, & Gas
Parking: Included!

For More Info or to Schedule a Viewing, please contact our Leasing Team at 323-465-7368

(RLNE4262302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19035 Sherman Way have any available units?
19035 Sherman Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19035 Sherman Way have?
Some of 19035 Sherman Way's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19035 Sherman Way currently offering any rent specials?
19035 Sherman Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19035 Sherman Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 19035 Sherman Way is pet friendly.
Does 19035 Sherman Way offer parking?
Yes, 19035 Sherman Way offers parking.
Does 19035 Sherman Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19035 Sherman Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19035 Sherman Way have a pool?
Yes, 19035 Sherman Way has a pool.
Does 19035 Sherman Way have accessible units?
No, 19035 Sherman Way does not have accessible units.
Does 19035 Sherman Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 19035 Sherman Way does not have units with dishwashers.
