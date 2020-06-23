Amenities

About the Community:

Concord Ventures proudly offers available apartments at 19035 Sherman Way. Located in a quiet neighborhood in Reseda, our friendly community promotes tranquility with private pool access and washer and drier service. We are pet friendly!



For More Info or to Schedule a Viewing, please contact our Leasing Team at 323-465-7368



Amenities:

- Prime Neighborhood

- Gated Private Pool

- Laundry On-Site

- Parking Included!

- Pet Friendly



Details/Logistics:

Lease Length: 1 year

Monthly Rent: $1,450.00

Security Deposit: $1,450.00

Pet Deposit: $300.00

Dogs and cats OK!

Application Fee: $35.00

Owner Paid Utilities: Water, Trash, & Gas

Parking: Included!



