Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

19029 Nordhoff Street

19029 Nordhoff Street · (818) 903-6286
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19029 Nordhoff Street, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1503 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Stunning 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with high ceilings located in a great community. This spacious, bright and open 1-story unit has over 1500 sq ft., all redone with hardwood flooring & updated kitchen with newer appliances. Formal dining area and large living room with high ceilings. large master suite has huge walk-in closet and private bath with a separate shower & spa tub as well as his/her sinks. 2nd bedroom is also master style and can be very private. Breakfast area and indoor laundry. Great complex with secured access, gated private parking (2 tandem spaces), separate storage space, along with pool & spa. Centrally located to all shops, restaurants, entertainment and CSUN.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19029 Nordhoff Street have any available units?
19029 Nordhoff Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19029 Nordhoff Street have?
Some of 19029 Nordhoff Street's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19029 Nordhoff Street currently offering any rent specials?
19029 Nordhoff Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19029 Nordhoff Street pet-friendly?
No, 19029 Nordhoff Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19029 Nordhoff Street offer parking?
Yes, 19029 Nordhoff Street does offer parking.
Does 19029 Nordhoff Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19029 Nordhoff Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19029 Nordhoff Street have a pool?
Yes, 19029 Nordhoff Street has a pool.
Does 19029 Nordhoff Street have accessible units?
No, 19029 Nordhoff Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19029 Nordhoff Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19029 Nordhoff Street does not have units with dishwashers.
