19029 Nordhoff Street

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated walk in closets pool hot tub

Stunning 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with high ceilings located in a great community. This spacious, bright and open 1-story unit has over 1500 sq ft., all redone with hardwood flooring & updated kitchen with newer appliances. Formal dining area and large living room with high ceilings. large master suite has huge walk-in closet and private bath with a separate shower & spa tub as well as his/her sinks. 2nd bedroom is also master style and can be very private. Breakfast area and indoor laundry. Great complex with secured access, gated private parking (2 tandem spaces), separate storage space, along with pool & spa. Centrally located to all shops, restaurants, entertainment and CSUN.