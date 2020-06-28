19029 Nordhoff St #305

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 2 BED/2 BATH W/ POOL VIEW - Gorgeous 2 bed/ 2 bath condo is a must have! In over 1500 SQFT of living space, this condo features a VERY SPACIOUS master bedroom, bathroom and walk-in closet. Master bathroom features separate jetted bathtub and shower. Living room has a cozy fireplace and wet bar perfect for those stay at home evenings. Private balcony features a beautiful view of the pool and Jacuzzi area. Rent includes water, sewage and trash utilities. Appliances included are refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, washer & dryer and 2 car tandem parking spots. Call and schedule your appointment to view this unit today!



(RLNE5098424)