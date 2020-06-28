All apartments in Los Angeles
19029 Nordhoff St #305

19029 Nordhoff St · No Longer Available
Location

19029 Nordhoff St, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
BEAUTIFUL 2 BED/2 BATH W/ POOL VIEW - Gorgeous 2 bed/ 2 bath condo is a must have! In over 1500 SQFT of living space, this condo features a VERY SPACIOUS master bedroom, bathroom and walk-in closet. Master bathroom features separate jetted bathtub and shower. Living room has a cozy fireplace and wet bar perfect for those stay at home evenings. Private balcony features a beautiful view of the pool and Jacuzzi area. Rent includes water, sewage and trash utilities. Appliances included are refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, washer & dryer and 2 car tandem parking spots. Call and schedule your appointment to view this unit today!

(RLNE5098424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19029 Nordhoff St #305 have any available units?
19029 Nordhoff St #305 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19029 Nordhoff St #305 have?
Some of 19029 Nordhoff St #305's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Is 19029 Nordhoff St #305 currently offering any rent specials?
19029 Nordhoff St #305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19029 Nordhoff St #305 pet-friendly?
No, 19029 Nordhoff St #305 is not pet friendly.
Does 19029 Nordhoff St #305 offer parking?
Yes, 19029 Nordhoff St #305 offers parking.
Does 19029 Nordhoff St #305 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19029 Nordhoff St #305 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19029 Nordhoff St #305 have a pool?
Yes, 19029 Nordhoff St #305 has a pool.
Does 19029 Nordhoff St #305 have accessible units?
No, 19029 Nordhoff St #305 does not have accessible units.
Does 19029 Nordhoff St #305 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19029 Nordhoff St #305 has units with dishwashers.
