19012 Leadwell St.

Reseda 4+2 w/fireplace, master bedroom, granite + more! (19012 Leadwell) - This Reseda home has so much to offer! Features include: 4BR + 2BA w/over 1400 SQF; living room w/fireplace; dining area; kitchen w/granite countertops + breakfast nook w/built-in banquette; inside laundry w/washer included; backyard w/gardener provided; 2 car garage w/auto opener + driveway parking; sorry, no pets allowed. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3911284)