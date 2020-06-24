All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

19012 Leadwell St.

19012 Leadwell Street · No Longer Available
Location

19012 Leadwell Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Reseda 4+2 w/fireplace, master bedroom, granite + more! (19012 Leadwell) - This Reseda home has so much to offer! Features include: 4BR + 2BA w/over 1400 SQF; living room w/fireplace; dining area; kitchen w/granite countertops + breakfast nook w/built-in banquette; inside laundry w/washer included; backyard w/gardener provided; 2 car garage w/auto opener + driveway parking; sorry, no pets allowed. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3911284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19012 Leadwell St. have any available units?
19012 Leadwell St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19012 Leadwell St. have?
Some of 19012 Leadwell St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19012 Leadwell St. currently offering any rent specials?
19012 Leadwell St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19012 Leadwell St. pet-friendly?
No, 19012 Leadwell St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19012 Leadwell St. offer parking?
Yes, 19012 Leadwell St. offers parking.
Does 19012 Leadwell St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19012 Leadwell St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19012 Leadwell St. have a pool?
No, 19012 Leadwell St. does not have a pool.
Does 19012 Leadwell St. have accessible units?
No, 19012 Leadwell St. does not have accessible units.
Does 19012 Leadwell St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 19012 Leadwell St. does not have units with dishwashers.
