19009 Sherman Way

This welcoming 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in a secured building has a lot to offer and is close to shopping, restaurants, freeways and public transportation. This unit features open and bright floor plan. Laminate floors throughout and tile floor in the bathroom. Living room offers a gas fireplace. In unit there is a Stack able Washer and dryer. The building offers a pool/spa along with a recreation room and private gym. Also included with rent are 2 tandem parking spaces in the covered & secured garage.