Last updated December 17 2019 at 8:56 PM

19009 Sherman Way

19009 Sherman Way · No Longer Available
Location

19009 Sherman Way, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This welcoming 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in a secured building has a lot to offer and is close to shopping, restaurants, freeways and public transportation. This unit features open and bright floor plan. Laminate floors throughout and tile floor in the bathroom. Living room offers a gas fireplace. In unit there is a Stack able Washer and dryer. The building offers a pool/spa along with a recreation room and private gym. Also included with rent are 2 tandem parking spaces in the covered & secured garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19009 Sherman Way have any available units?
19009 Sherman Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19009 Sherman Way have?
Some of 19009 Sherman Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19009 Sherman Way currently offering any rent specials?
19009 Sherman Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19009 Sherman Way pet-friendly?
No, 19009 Sherman Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19009 Sherman Way offer parking?
Yes, 19009 Sherman Way offers parking.
Does 19009 Sherman Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19009 Sherman Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19009 Sherman Way have a pool?
Yes, 19009 Sherman Way has a pool.
Does 19009 Sherman Way have accessible units?
No, 19009 Sherman Way does not have accessible units.
Does 19009 Sherman Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 19009 Sherman Way does not have units with dishwashers.
