All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 19000 Sherman Way #20.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
19000 Sherman Way #20
Last updated September 30 2019 at 12:14 PM

19000 Sherman Way #20

19000 Sherman Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Reseda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19000 Sherman Way, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Amazing spacious Condo 2 bedrooms and extra room downstairs with lots of space! - Gorgeous 3 story Townhome. ore photos coming soon! Beautiful,spacious and bright condo. Remodeled with open kitchen, fireplace, 2 car garage and cute brick patio.Small secure complex with pool, jacuzzi.and peaceful grounds Attractive landscaping.
Huge laundry room with washer/dryer that can be used as exercise or activity room.Lots of closet space.New light fixtures and central AC. This condo is immaculate,quiet and bright.
Garage is attached to unit. Bedrooms on top level. Very large bedrooms and baths.

Very conveniently located on Sherman Way close to several freeways,,minutes from Sherman Oaks, Encino. First month's rent and security deposit.Income must be 2.5 X Rent. Credit must be good. No evictions. No pets please.
Contact :Lysa at 818-272-5309. Email or text is best
Please let me know if that works for you. The contact person will be Nurit. Her number is 818-324-3707

RPM SouthSFV
Lic# 01705185
We follow all fair housing laws

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5070309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19000 Sherman Way #20 have any available units?
19000 Sherman Way #20 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19000 Sherman Way #20 have?
Some of 19000 Sherman Way #20's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19000 Sherman Way #20 currently offering any rent specials?
19000 Sherman Way #20 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19000 Sherman Way #20 pet-friendly?
No, 19000 Sherman Way #20 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19000 Sherman Way #20 offer parking?
Yes, 19000 Sherman Way #20 offers parking.
Does 19000 Sherman Way #20 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19000 Sherman Way #20 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19000 Sherman Way #20 have a pool?
Yes, 19000 Sherman Way #20 has a pool.
Does 19000 Sherman Way #20 have accessible units?
No, 19000 Sherman Way #20 does not have accessible units.
Does 19000 Sherman Way #20 have units with dishwashers?
No, 19000 Sherman Way #20 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rose Avenue
1800 Rose Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Pegasus
612 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St
Los Angeles, CA 91423
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College