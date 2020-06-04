19000 Sherman Way #20

Amenities
Amazing spacious Condo 2 bedrooms and extra room downstairs with lots of space! - Gorgeous 3 story Townhome. ore photos coming soon! Beautiful,spacious and bright condo. Remodeled with open kitchen, fireplace, 2 car garage and cute brick patio.Small secure complex with pool, jacuzzi.and peaceful grounds Attractive landscaping.
Huge laundry room with washer/dryer that can be used as exercise or activity room.Lots of closet space.New light fixtures and central AC. This condo is immaculate,quiet and bright.
Garage is attached to unit. Bedrooms on top level. Very large bedrooms and baths.
Very conveniently located on Sherman Way close to several freeways,,minutes from Sherman Oaks, Encino. First month's rent and security deposit.Income must be 2.5 X Rent. Credit must be good. No evictions. No pets please.
Contact :Lysa at 818-272-5309. Email or text is best
Please let me know if that works for you. The contact person will be Nurit. Her number is 818-324-3707
No Pets Allowed
