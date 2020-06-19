Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage hot tub

AVAILABLE NOW! Gated Reseda 4+2.5 w/backyard + garage! (18930 Sherman Way #1) - AVAILABLE NOW! Reseda townhome in gated community available for lease. Amenities include: 2 story floorplan w/4 BR + 2.5 BA; 1608 SQF; kitchen w/appliances included (refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher + trash compactor); living room w/fireplace; dining area; recessed lighting; inside laundry w/washer + dryer provided; attached, 2 car garage; backyard; central heat + air; gated community offers pool, spa + playground; trash service included; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



(RLNE5220544)