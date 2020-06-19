All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 18930 Sherman Way #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
18930 Sherman Way #1
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM

18930 Sherman Way #1

18930 Sherman Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Reseda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18930 Sherman Way, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
AVAILABLE NOW! Gated Reseda 4+2.5 w/backyard + garage! (18930 Sherman Way #1) - AVAILABLE NOW! Reseda townhome in gated community available for lease. Amenities include: 2 story floorplan w/4 BR + 2.5 BA; 1608 SQF; kitchen w/appliances included (refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher + trash compactor); living room w/fireplace; dining area; recessed lighting; inside laundry w/washer + dryer provided; attached, 2 car garage; backyard; central heat + air; gated community offers pool, spa + playground; trash service included; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE5220544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18930 Sherman Way #1 have any available units?
18930 Sherman Way #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18930 Sherman Way #1 have?
Some of 18930 Sherman Way #1's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18930 Sherman Way #1 currently offering any rent specials?
18930 Sherman Way #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18930 Sherman Way #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 18930 Sherman Way #1 is pet friendly.
Does 18930 Sherman Way #1 offer parking?
Yes, 18930 Sherman Way #1 offers parking.
Does 18930 Sherman Way #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18930 Sherman Way #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18930 Sherman Way #1 have a pool?
Yes, 18930 Sherman Way #1 has a pool.
Does 18930 Sherman Way #1 have accessible units?
No, 18930 Sherman Way #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 18930 Sherman Way #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18930 Sherman Way #1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90028
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College