Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW! Gated Reseda 4+2.5 w/backyard + garage! (18930 Sherman Way #1) - AVAILABLE NOW! Reseda townhome in gated community available for lease. Amenities include: 2 story floorplan w/4 BR + 2.5 BA; 1608 SQF; kitchen w/appliances included (refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher + trash compactor); living room w/fireplace; dining area; recessed lighting; inside laundry w/washer + dryer provided; attached, 2 car garage; backyard; central heat + air; gated community offers pool, spa + playground; trash service included; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.
(RLNE5220544)