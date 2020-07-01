18924 Bahama Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This airy house is on a quiet cul-de-sac; its private backyard is newly fenced and has a nice size patio. ---It has been completely remodeled in 2019: new walls, doors, windows, kitchen, bathrooms, electrical and plumbing work. ---Living room with high ceiling and fire place, leads to dining room and family room. ---Kitchen comes with plenty of cabinets and drawers, double oven, stove, dish washer, refrigerator. ---Master bedroom comes with a walk-in closet, its bathroom offers a bathtub, separate walk in shower, and double sink. ---Another room comes with its own bathroom, and the two other bedrooms are served by a bathroom in the hallway. ---Washer dryer in the hallway is included. ---Remote door opener for the two-car garage ---Exterior with motion censored lighting. ---Gas tankless water heater; wood flooring is engineered wood; kitchen and bathroom countertops are composite granite. ---This property has a freestanding accessory dwelling unit on the south east side of the lot, which is offered for rent separately, it is fenced off and does not impede on the subject's privacy.