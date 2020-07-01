All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:59 PM

18924 Bahama Street

18924 Bahama Street · No Longer Available
Location

18924 Bahama Street, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This airy house is on a quiet cul-de-sac; its private backyard is newly fenced and has a nice size patio. ---It has been completely remodeled in 2019: new walls, doors, windows, kitchen, bathrooms, electrical and plumbing work. ---Living room with high ceiling and fire place, leads to dining room and family room. ---Kitchen comes with plenty of cabinets and drawers, double oven, stove, dish washer, refrigerator. ---Master bedroom comes with a walk-in closet, its bathroom offers a bathtub, separate walk in shower, and double sink. ---Another room comes with its own bathroom, and the two other bedrooms are served by a bathroom in the hallway. ---Washer dryer in the hallway is included. ---Remote door opener for the two-car garage ---Exterior with motion censored lighting. ---Gas tankless water heater; wood flooring is engineered wood; kitchen and bathroom countertops are composite granite. ---This property has a freestanding accessory dwelling unit on the south east side of the lot, which is offered for rent separately, it is fenced off and does not impede on the subject's privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18924 Bahama Street have any available units?
18924 Bahama Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18924 Bahama Street have?
Some of 18924 Bahama Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18924 Bahama Street currently offering any rent specials?
18924 Bahama Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18924 Bahama Street pet-friendly?
No, 18924 Bahama Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18924 Bahama Street offer parking?
Yes, 18924 Bahama Street offers parking.
Does 18924 Bahama Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18924 Bahama Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18924 Bahama Street have a pool?
No, 18924 Bahama Street does not have a pool.
Does 18924 Bahama Street have accessible units?
No, 18924 Bahama Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18924 Bahama Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18924 Bahama Street has units with dishwashers.

