Amenities

garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Light and bright home located on a quiet cul-de-sac and ready to move in. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features an updated kitchen and bathrooms. The family and dining rooms have vaulted ceilings with skylights and share the fireplace. There is also a 2 car garage. It is located close to CSUN, schools, mall/grocery shopping, and dining.