18855 Miranda Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking garage

NESTLE IN SOUGHT IN TARZANA! THIS 2,900 SQ FT TWO STORY HAS 4 BEDROOMS AND 3 BATHS WITH VAULTED CEILINGS AND AN INVITING OPEN FLOOR PLAN. THE SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN FEATURES A LARGE ENTRY, LARGE LIVING ROOM AND DINING AREA WITH FIRE PLACE, FORMAL FAMILY ROOM WITH WET BAR AND FIREPLACE, CHARMING BREAKFAST AREA WITH FRENCH DOORS THAT LEAD OUT TO A LOVELY BACK YARD. NEWLY REMODELED GOURMET KITCHEN WITH CENTER ISLAND, NEWLY UPGRADED STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, WINE FRIDGE AND CUSTOM CABINETRY. THE OVER SIZED MASTER SUITE HAS TALL CEILINGS, FIREPLACE, PRIVATE PATIO, SITTING AREA, WALK-IN AND WARDROBE CLOSETS. THE 3 OTHER GENEROUSLY SIZED BEDROOMS FEATURE LARGE CLOSETS, 2 OF WHICH ARE WALK-INS. THIS HOME INCLUDES AN AMPLE LAUNDRY ROOM UPSTAIRS, MIRRORED CLOSETS, CENTRAL VACUUM SYSTEM, ALARM SYSTEM, 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, PRIVATE GRASSY REAR YARD SHADED BY MATURE TREES AND LANDSCAPING. THIS HOME HAS BEEN BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED WITH NEWER PAINT AND HARD WOOD FLOOR DUAL PANEL WINDOWS.