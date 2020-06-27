18852 Killoch Way

Amenities

Within Castlebay Lane Charter, Robert Frost Middle School, Granada Hills Charter High School district! This house has everything you ever wanted or needed! 2 bonus rooms, paid solar system, updated and there is an attached room that has a kitchenette, full bathroom and its own entrance that can potentially be rented out/ perfect for guests/ 2nd Master. Spacious backyard has room to build a pool. As you go in, open concept floor plan, abundance of natural light will catch your attention right away. The chef in your house will appreciate the recently remodeled kitchen with ten feet island, waterfall edges, custom made cabinets with pull out shelves, high end quartz countertops, pendant lights & high-end kitchen appliances. The cozy family room is prewired for surround sound and the recently updated fireplace is perfect for those cozy nights. The spacious master suit features his and her wardrobes and deck that offers breathtaking mountain views. Some additional updates include: renovated master bathroom, hallway bathroom, powder room, high end glass railing, custom made cabinets in the family room and master bedroom, freshly painted interior, refinished floors and part of sewer pipes, epoxy floor in the garage, separate electrical box for appliances. Other notable features include: 2 areas for entertainment in the backyard, one could be used by the potential tenant, recessed lighting, Duel A/C systems, wifi enabled thermostats, built in BBQ, No HOA, Front door faces North