Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:28 PM

18852 Killoch Way

18852 Killoch Way · No Longer Available
Location

18852 Killoch Way, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Within Castlebay Lane Charter, Robert Frost Middle School, Granada Hills Charter High School district! This house has everything you ever wanted or needed! 2 bonus rooms, paid solar system, updated and there is an attached room that has a kitchenette, full bathroom and its own entrance that can potentially be rented out/ perfect for guests/ 2nd Master. Spacious backyard has room to build a pool. As you go in, open concept floor plan, abundance of natural light will catch your attention right away. The chef in your house will appreciate the recently remodeled kitchen with ten feet island, waterfall edges, custom made cabinets with pull out shelves, high end quartz countertops, pendant lights & high-end kitchen appliances. The cozy family room is prewired for surround sound and the recently updated fireplace is perfect for those cozy nights. The spacious master suit features his and her wardrobes and deck that offers breathtaking mountain views. Some additional updates include: renovated master bathroom, hallway bathroom, powder room, high end glass railing, custom made cabinets in the family room and master bedroom, freshly painted interior, refinished floors and part of sewer pipes, epoxy floor in the garage, separate electrical box for appliances. Other notable features include: 2 areas for entertainment in the backyard, one could be used by the potential tenant, recessed lighting, Duel A/C systems, wifi enabled thermostats, built in BBQ, No HOA, Front door faces North

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18852 Killoch Way have any available units?
18852 Killoch Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18852 Killoch Way have?
Some of 18852 Killoch Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18852 Killoch Way currently offering any rent specials?
18852 Killoch Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18852 Killoch Way pet-friendly?
No, 18852 Killoch Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18852 Killoch Way offer parking?
Yes, 18852 Killoch Way offers parking.
Does 18852 Killoch Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18852 Killoch Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18852 Killoch Way have a pool?
Yes, 18852 Killoch Way has a pool.
Does 18852 Killoch Way have accessible units?
No, 18852 Killoch Way does not have accessible units.
Does 18852 Killoch Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 18852 Killoch Way does not have units with dishwashers.
