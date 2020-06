Amenities

Gorgeous 2 story house in gated community in the heart of Tarzana, close to freeways, shopping, entertainment and Ventura Blvd. restaurants. Two master bedrooms with a private bathroom and vaulted ceilings, two other bedrooms share one full bathroom. Large living room with fireplace. Laminated floors throughout. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, 2 car garage + 2 additional outdoor parking spaces.