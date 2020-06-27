18824 Kenya Street

Amenities
Charming and bright house, huge living room with view of manicured backyard. Enjoy cooking in a custom kitchen with granite counter top, plenty of storage, pull out shelves, dishwasher, tray ceiling, recessed lighting, microwave and refrigerator. Spacious master bed, large master bath with double sink. bedrooms are private with ceiling fan and have plenty of closet space with sliding mirror doors.
Separate laundry area with shelves, washer/dryer included. Rent includes all utilities and gardener. Use of garage is not included.