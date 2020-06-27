All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 18824 Kenya Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
18824 Kenya Street
Last updated September 8 2019 at 2:34 AM

18824 Kenya Street

18824 Kenya Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18824 Kenya Street, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming and bright house, huge living room with view of manicured backyard. Enjoy cooking in a custom kitchen with granite counter top, plenty of storage, pull out shelves, dishwasher, tray ceiling, recessed lighting, microwave and refrigerator. Spacious master bed, large master bath with double sink. bedrooms are private with ceiling fan and have plenty of closet space with sliding mirror doors.
Separate laundry area with shelves, washer/dryer included. Rent includes all utilities and gardener. Use of garage is not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18824 Kenya Street have any available units?
18824 Kenya Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18824 Kenya Street have?
Some of 18824 Kenya Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18824 Kenya Street currently offering any rent specials?
18824 Kenya Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18824 Kenya Street pet-friendly?
No, 18824 Kenya Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18824 Kenya Street offer parking?
Yes, 18824 Kenya Street offers parking.
Does 18824 Kenya Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18824 Kenya Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18824 Kenya Street have a pool?
No, 18824 Kenya Street does not have a pool.
Does 18824 Kenya Street have accessible units?
No, 18824 Kenya Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18824 Kenya Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18824 Kenya Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College