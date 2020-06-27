18824 Kenya Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming and bright house, huge living room with view of manicured backyard. Enjoy cooking in a custom kitchen with granite counter top, plenty of storage, pull out shelves, dishwasher, tray ceiling, recessed lighting, microwave and refrigerator. Spacious master bed, large master bath with double sink. bedrooms are private with ceiling fan and have plenty of closet space with sliding mirror doors.

Separate laundry area with shelves, washer/dryer included. Rent includes all utilities and gardener. Use of garage is not included.