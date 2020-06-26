18816 Superior Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly Remodeled gated Enclosed House! four bedroom and three bathroom has two master suites! Three bedroom downstairs including the one master downstairs!! Perfect for family and guest. The bedroom includes walk in closet, the bathrooms are fully upgraded with rain shower fittings. Wooden floors through out the house. Contemporary open kitchen concept. Kitchen has a lot of storage, with caesarstone counter tops and new birch kitchen cabinets. Brand new stainless steel appliances have been installed. Separate laundry room and mud room.

The master suite downstairs opens up in the backyard which has a nice big pool. Brand new pool with alarm system. Nice big backyard, pool and gardening service included.

Centrally located TO shopping centers and top rated schools. Easy access to freeways. Make it your home today!!