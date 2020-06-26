All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 19 2019 at 4:58 AM

18816 Superior Street

18816 Superior Street · No Longer Available
Location

18816 Superior Street, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly Remodeled gated Enclosed House! four bedroom and three bathroom has two master suites! Three bedroom downstairs including the one master downstairs!! Perfect for family and guest. The bedroom includes walk in closet, the bathrooms are fully upgraded with rain shower fittings. Wooden floors through out the house. Contemporary open kitchen concept. Kitchen has a lot of storage, with caesarstone counter tops and new birch kitchen cabinets. Brand new stainless steel appliances have been installed. Separate laundry room and mud room.
The master suite downstairs opens up in the backyard which has a nice big pool. Brand new pool with alarm system. Nice big backyard, pool and gardening service included.
Centrally located TO shopping centers and top rated schools. Easy access to freeways. Make it your home today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18816 Superior Street have any available units?
18816 Superior Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18816 Superior Street have?
Some of 18816 Superior Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18816 Superior Street currently offering any rent specials?
18816 Superior Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18816 Superior Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 18816 Superior Street is pet friendly.
Does 18816 Superior Street offer parking?
Yes, 18816 Superior Street offers parking.
Does 18816 Superior Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18816 Superior Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18816 Superior Street have a pool?
Yes, 18816 Superior Street has a pool.
Does 18816 Superior Street have accessible units?
No, 18816 Superior Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18816 Superior Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18816 Superior Street has units with dishwashers.
