18810 Roscoe Blvd

Gorgeous, Beautifully Remodeled 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths House in Northridge - Magnificent designer kitchen with top of the line stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and custom cabinets opens to formal dining area and huge living room with French doors to the backyard. Family room with fireplace. Large luxurious master suite, three additional good size bedrooms.

Central AC/heat, gorgeous wood and tile floors all throughout, large closets, wood cabinets, granite counters, LED recessed lighting, lot of storage space.



Gated driveway to the garage, grassy front yard.

Beautifully maintained private backyard with entrance from the alley, additional parking, grassy area and mature fruit trees.

Short distance to shops and restaurants. Easy access to freeways.



One year minimum lease. One month security deposit. Background check will be completed with application. Owner will consider pets with additional deposit.

Owner pays for the gardener.



We follow Equal Housing Opportunity regulations.

