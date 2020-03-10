All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

18810 Roscoe Blvd

18810 Roscoe Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

18810 Roscoe Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous, Beautifully Remodeled 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths House in Northridge - Magnificent designer kitchen with top of the line stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and custom cabinets opens to formal dining area and huge living room with French doors to the backyard. Family room with fireplace. Large luxurious master suite, three additional good size bedrooms.
Central AC/heat, gorgeous wood and tile floors all throughout, large closets, wood cabinets, granite counters, LED recessed lighting, lot of storage space.

Gated driveway to the garage, grassy front yard.
Beautifully maintained private backyard with entrance from the alley, additional parking, grassy area and mature fruit trees.
Short distance to shops and restaurants. Easy access to freeways.

One year minimum lease. One month security deposit. Background check will be completed with application. Owner will consider pets with additional deposit.
Owner pays for the gardener.

We follow Equal Housing Opportunity regulations.
RPM South SFV
Lic 01952623

(RLNE5632307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18810 Roscoe Blvd have any available units?
18810 Roscoe Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18810 Roscoe Blvd have?
Some of 18810 Roscoe Blvd's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18810 Roscoe Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
18810 Roscoe Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18810 Roscoe Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 18810 Roscoe Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 18810 Roscoe Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 18810 Roscoe Blvd offers parking.
Does 18810 Roscoe Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18810 Roscoe Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18810 Roscoe Blvd have a pool?
No, 18810 Roscoe Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 18810 Roscoe Blvd have accessible units?
No, 18810 Roscoe Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 18810 Roscoe Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 18810 Roscoe Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

