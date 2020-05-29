18776 Kenya Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome to this beautifully 4 bedrooms and 3 bath upgraded and remodeled home in Porter Ranch. Open floor plan, light and bright. New wood Floors through out . New double pane windows & new paint. Kitchen features new tile floors, new cabinets and appliances & quartz counters. Separate laundry area with 2 car garage. 4 bedrooms on the second floor with new wood floors, windows and paint. Master bedroom with new sink and new shower. Hallway bathroom features double sink and new bathtub. Entertainers huge back yard with pool. Enclosed patio with the view of the pool. You must see this house to appreciate all the upgrades. Award winning school district and close to all the major freeways and shopping areas. Close to the vineyards in Porter Ranch.