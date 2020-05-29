All apartments in Los Angeles
18776 Kenya Street
Last updated October 28 2019 at 3:14 AM

18776 Kenya Street

18776 Kenya Street · No Longer Available
Location

18776 Kenya Street, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Northridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to this beautifully 4 bedrooms and 3 bath upgraded and remodeled home in Porter Ranch. Open floor plan, light and bright. New wood Floors through out . New double pane windows & new paint. Kitchen features new tile floors, new cabinets and appliances & quartz counters. Separate laundry area with 2 car garage. 4 bedrooms on the second floor with new wood floors, windows and paint. Master bedroom with new sink and new shower. Hallway bathroom features double sink and new bathtub. Entertainers huge back yard with pool. Enclosed patio with the view of the pool. You must see this house to appreciate all the upgrades. Award winning school district and close to all the major freeways and shopping areas. Close to the vineyards in Porter Ranch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18776 Kenya Street have any available units?
18776 Kenya Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18776 Kenya Street have?
Some of 18776 Kenya Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18776 Kenya Street currently offering any rent specials?
18776 Kenya Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18776 Kenya Street pet-friendly?
No, 18776 Kenya Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18776 Kenya Street offer parking?
Yes, 18776 Kenya Street offers parking.
Does 18776 Kenya Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18776 Kenya Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18776 Kenya Street have a pool?
Yes, 18776 Kenya Street has a pool.
Does 18776 Kenya Street have accessible units?
No, 18776 Kenya Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18776 Kenya Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18776 Kenya Street does not have units with dishwashers.

