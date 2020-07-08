All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

18757 Wyandotte Street

18757 Wyandotte Street · No Longer Available
Location

18757 Wyandotte Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great house with 2 bedrooms 1 Bath located in Reseda - This great Reseda home offers 908 sqf of living space with 2 bedrooms 1 bath. Nice sized kitchen with stove, Living room and dining area with view of the backyard and wall A/C. Huge lot with a yard, 1 car garage. Washer and dryer hookups Must see!

Convenient location near public transportation, shopping center and schools.

Don't miss out on this well-maintained home.

Apply online www.LRSRM.COM

Call Lorena Realtor for a showing of this great home 818 355-0749

Offered by LRS Realty & Management.

"We are an equal housing provider and follow all fair housing laws"

(RLNE5730420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18757 Wyandotte Street have any available units?
18757 Wyandotte Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18757 Wyandotte Street have?
Some of 18757 Wyandotte Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18757 Wyandotte Street currently offering any rent specials?
18757 Wyandotte Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18757 Wyandotte Street pet-friendly?
No, 18757 Wyandotte Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18757 Wyandotte Street offer parking?
Yes, 18757 Wyandotte Street offers parking.
Does 18757 Wyandotte Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18757 Wyandotte Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18757 Wyandotte Street have a pool?
No, 18757 Wyandotte Street does not have a pool.
Does 18757 Wyandotte Street have accessible units?
No, 18757 Wyandotte Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18757 Wyandotte Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18757 Wyandotte Street does not have units with dishwashers.

