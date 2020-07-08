18757 Wyandotte Street

Amenities
Great house with 2 bedrooms 1 Bath located in Reseda - This great Reseda home offers 908 sqf of living space with 2 bedrooms 1 bath. Nice sized kitchen with stove, Living room and dining area with view of the backyard and wall A/C. Huge lot with a yard, 1 car garage. Washer and dryer hookups Must see!
Convenient location near public transportation, shopping center and schools.
Don't miss out on this well-maintained home.
Apply online www.LRSRM.COM
Call Lorena Realtor for a showing of this great home 818 355-0749
Offered by LRS Realty & Management.
"We are an equal housing provider and follow all fair housing laws"
(RLNE5730420)