Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
18757 Hatteras St. #18
Last updated December 14 2019 at 1:33 PM

18757 Hatteras St. #18

18757 Hatteras Street · No Longer Available
Location

18757 Hatteras Street, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
3+2.5 + loft/den, garage, pool + spa, water + trash paid! (18757 Hatteras) - 4-level Tarzana townhome (1 common wall, no one above or below, inside corner unit) AVAILABLE FOR LEASE! Features include: 3BR + 2.5BA + Loft/den floorplan w/over 2100 SQF; living room w/vaulted ceilings; dining area; kitchen w/lots of cabinet + counter space + appliances included (refrigerator, wine fridge, stove, oven + dishwasher); mezzanine level master suite w/walk-in closet + three-quarter bath featuring dual sinks; central air; patio off the breakfast room + large upstairs deck; 2 car garage w/auto opener; laundry room w/washer + dryer provided; gated complex w/common area, pool + spa; water + trash included; sorry, no pets allowed. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3480771)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

