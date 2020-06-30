18757 Hatteras St. #18

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

3+2.5 + loft/den, garage, pool + spa, water + trash paid! (18757 Hatteras) - 4-level Tarzana townhome (1 common wall, no one above or below, inside corner unit) AVAILABLE FOR LEASE! Features include: 3BR + 2.5BA + Loft/den floorplan w/over 2100 SQF; living room w/vaulted ceilings; dining area; kitchen w/lots of cabinet + counter space + appliances included (refrigerator, wine fridge, stove, oven + dishwasher); mezzanine level master suite w/walk-in closet + three-quarter bath featuring dual sinks; central air; patio off the breakfast room + large upstairs deck; 2 car garage w/auto opener; laundry room w/washer + dryer provided; gated complex w/common area, pool + spa; water + trash included; sorry, no pets allowed. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3480771)