Last updated January 31 2020 at 6:18 AM

18755 Martha Street

18755 Martha Street · No Longer Available
Location

18755 Martha Street, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Beautiful flowerbed walkway and front lawn welcome you home to this beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Walk in through custom painted red door to find original hardwood floors, open floor plan, wood beamed living room with designer paint throughout. 3 Bedrooms with ample closet space, and full bath are centered around the hallway with additional storage space. Second bathroom with shower is en suite to one bedroom with an entrance from the living area as well. Living room contains functional brick fireplace for a cozy feel. Generous space off kitchen for dining and office area. Kitchen comes complete with built in dishwasher, stainless steel stove and fridge, stackable front loading washer and dryer are included near the kitchen entrance from the backyard. Garage has been converted to a large bonus room. Attached to bonus room is an additional storage room with sliding glass windows and screens. Backyard boasts a large flat patio, perfect for entertaining, trees and plants surround the yard which includes a brick fire pit. Located in a quiet neighborhood close to shops and restaurants on Ventura blvd and convenience freeway access. Driveway has room for two cars to park in front of the side gate. Solar panels are owned and offer huge savings on utility bills. Bonus room is not included in the square footage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18755 Martha Street have any available units?
18755 Martha Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18755 Martha Street have?
Some of 18755 Martha Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18755 Martha Street currently offering any rent specials?
18755 Martha Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18755 Martha Street pet-friendly?
No, 18755 Martha Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18755 Martha Street offer parking?
Yes, 18755 Martha Street offers parking.
Does 18755 Martha Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18755 Martha Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18755 Martha Street have a pool?
No, 18755 Martha Street does not have a pool.
Does 18755 Martha Street have accessible units?
No, 18755 Martha Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18755 Martha Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18755 Martha Street has units with dishwashers.

