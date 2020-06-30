18755 Martha Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Beautiful flowerbed walkway and front lawn welcome you home to this beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Walk in through custom painted red door to find original hardwood floors, open floor plan, wood beamed living room with designer paint throughout. 3 Bedrooms with ample closet space, and full bath are centered around the hallway with additional storage space. Second bathroom with shower is en suite to one bedroom with an entrance from the living area as well. Living room contains functional brick fireplace for a cozy feel. Generous space off kitchen for dining and office area. Kitchen comes complete with built in dishwasher, stainless steel stove and fridge, stackable front loading washer and dryer are included near the kitchen entrance from the backyard. Garage has been converted to a large bonus room. Attached to bonus room is an additional storage room with sliding glass windows and screens. Backyard boasts a large flat patio, perfect for entertaining, trees and plants surround the yard which includes a brick fire pit. Located in a quiet neighborhood close to shops and restaurants on Ventura blvd and convenience freeway access. Driveway has room for two cars to park in front of the side gate. Solar panels are owned and offer huge savings on utility bills. Bonus room is not included in the square footage.