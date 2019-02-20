1875 Morton Ave.

Amenities

Spacious 1925-built 2 bed 2 bath provides the amenities and comfort you want while preserving the character and authenticity of Echo Park. Just a few blocks from hiking trails of Elysian Park, walking distance to Dodger Stadium and Sunset Blvd and super-convenient to Downtown. This duplex unit is fully furnished with a large living room, kitchen/ dining room, separate laundry room with washer and dryer, and front patio that gets great morning sunshine. Downtown is 5 mins, but it feels like its hundreds of miles away. No smoking, no pets, no parties. Flexible duration of occupancy, utilities and wifi included. Looking for responsible residents who respect the residential nature of the neighborhood.