Last updated September 15 2019 at 8:44 AM

1875 Morton Ave.

1875 Morton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1875 Morton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Spacious 1925-built 2 bed 2 bath provides the amenities and comfort you want while preserving the character and authenticity of Echo Park. Just a few blocks from hiking trails of Elysian Park, walking distance to Dodger Stadium and Sunset Blvd and super-convenient to Downtown. This duplex unit is fully furnished with a large living room, kitchen/ dining room, separate laundry room with washer and dryer, and front patio that gets great morning sunshine. Downtown is 5 mins, but it feels like its hundreds of miles away. No smoking, no pets, no parties. Flexible duration of occupancy, utilities and wifi included. Looking for responsible residents who respect the residential nature of the neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1875 Morton Ave. have any available units?
1875 Morton Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1875 Morton Ave. have?
Some of 1875 Morton Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1875 Morton Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1875 Morton Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1875 Morton Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1875 Morton Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1875 Morton Ave. offer parking?
No, 1875 Morton Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1875 Morton Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1875 Morton Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1875 Morton Ave. have a pool?
No, 1875 Morton Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1875 Morton Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1875 Morton Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1875 Morton Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1875 Morton Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
