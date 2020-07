Amenities

carpet

3 BR 2 BA house Move in ready - Ranch style charming 3 br 2 ba in Quaint Northridge Neighborhood - Move in today!



This traditional home is in a quiet residential area on a tree lined street. Minutes from Northridge Fashion Center and walking distance to Northridge Hospital. Spacious family room accentuated by easy-to-care for laminate flooring. Living room, and dining room are open floorplan. New carpet and fresh paint throughout the house!



Come check it out!



(RLNE5670322)