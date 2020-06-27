All apartments in Los Angeles
18743 Hatteras Street

18743 Hatteras Street · No Longer Available
Location

18743 Hatteras Street, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Extra Large Fully remodeled 5br/3ba tri-level townhome with an attached two car garage.This property has a lot to offer, come see for yourself. Hardwood floors throughout, fire place in the living room, breakfast and a separate dinning area, private patio and a balcony, high ceilings and sky lights, crown moldings through out the property. Large master suite with its own fire place, walk in closet and a beautiful master bathroom. Assessors records show 3br/3ba, tenant to verify all info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18743 Hatteras Street have any available units?
18743 Hatteras Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18743 Hatteras Street have?
Some of 18743 Hatteras Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18743 Hatteras Street currently offering any rent specials?
18743 Hatteras Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18743 Hatteras Street pet-friendly?
No, 18743 Hatteras Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18743 Hatteras Street offer parking?
Yes, 18743 Hatteras Street offers parking.
Does 18743 Hatteras Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18743 Hatteras Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18743 Hatteras Street have a pool?
No, 18743 Hatteras Street does not have a pool.
Does 18743 Hatteras Street have accessible units?
No, 18743 Hatteras Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18743 Hatteras Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18743 Hatteras Street does not have units with dishwashers.
