18743 Hatteras Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Extra Large Fully remodeled 5br/3ba tri-level townhome with an attached two car garage.This property has a lot to offer, come see for yourself. Hardwood floors throughout, fire place in the living room, breakfast and a separate dinning area, private patio and a balcony, high ceilings and sky lights, crown moldings through out the property. Large master suite with its own fire place, walk in closet and a beautiful master bathroom. Assessors records show 3br/3ba, tenant to verify all info.