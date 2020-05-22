18735 Accra Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

For a Privare Showing Call Steve Courchaine at 818-335-9426. Located on a Cul-De-Sac North of Rinaldi in Porter Ranch this 4 bedroom 2 Bath Pool home is perfect for the large family or Family looking for more space and to spend the summer BBQing by the Sparkling Pool. Seller spent thousands in upgrades staring with the new front door and amazing over sized kitchen. There is a large Living Room and Massive Family Room with stunning floor to ceiling brick Fireplace. There are 2 bedrooms conveniently located downstairs with a bath and two upstairs. there is a Garage with direct access and above the garage a huge workshop perfect for the in home business or storage. There is new carpet a new downstairs shower and paint. Conveniently located close to transportation, Freeway close, shopping and the new Village Center.