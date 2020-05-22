All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 18735 Accra Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
18735 Accra Street
Last updated May 17 2019 at 2:15 PM

18735 Accra Street

18735 Accra Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

18735 Accra Street, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
For a Privare Showing Call Steve Courchaine at 818-335-9426. Located on a Cul-De-Sac North of Rinaldi in Porter Ranch this 4 bedroom 2 Bath Pool home is perfect for the large family or Family looking for more space and to spend the summer BBQing by the Sparkling Pool. Seller spent thousands in upgrades staring with the new front door and amazing over sized kitchen. There is a large Living Room and Massive Family Room with stunning floor to ceiling brick Fireplace. There are 2 bedrooms conveniently located downstairs with a bath and two upstairs. there is a Garage with direct access and above the garage a huge workshop perfect for the in home business or storage. There is new carpet a new downstairs shower and paint. Conveniently located close to transportation, Freeway close, shopping and the new Village Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18735 Accra Street have any available units?
18735 Accra Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18735 Accra Street have?
Some of 18735 Accra Street's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18735 Accra Street currently offering any rent specials?
18735 Accra Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18735 Accra Street pet-friendly?
No, 18735 Accra Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18735 Accra Street offer parking?
Yes, 18735 Accra Street offers parking.
Does 18735 Accra Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18735 Accra Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18735 Accra Street have a pool?
Yes, 18735 Accra Street has a pool.
Does 18735 Accra Street have accessible units?
No, 18735 Accra Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18735 Accra Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18735 Accra Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
AVA North Hollywood
5077 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Hughes Regency
3665 Hughes Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College