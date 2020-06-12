Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking hot tub pet friendly tennis court

18731 Hatteras St. #35 Available 06/07/19 Tarzana end unit w/pool + spa, parking, appliances + more! (18731 Hatteras) - End-unit, Tarzana townhome for lease this place has everything! Amenities include: two-story floorplan w/3BR + 2.5BA + over 2100 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; formal dining area; upgraded kitchen w/granite countertops + stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher + microwave all included); washer + dryer also provided; downstairs master suite w/full bath; hidden safe in closet; central heat + air; carpet + ceramic tile flooring; patio w/gardening service provided; 2 car garage + guest parking; gated community has pool + spa, clubhouse + tennis court; trash service included; 1 small dog or cat considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



(RLNE4872643)