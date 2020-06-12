All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 18731 Hatteras St. #35.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
18731 Hatteras St. #35
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:23 AM

18731 Hatteras St. #35

18731 Hatteras Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Tarzana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18731 Hatteras Street, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
18731 Hatteras St. #35 Available 06/07/19 Tarzana end unit w/pool + spa, parking, appliances + more! (18731 Hatteras) - End-unit, Tarzana townhome for lease this place has everything! Amenities include: two-story floorplan w/3BR + 2.5BA + over 2100 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; formal dining area; upgraded kitchen w/granite countertops + stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher + microwave all included); washer + dryer also provided; downstairs master suite w/full bath; hidden safe in closet; central heat + air; carpet + ceramic tile flooring; patio w/gardening service provided; 2 car garage + guest parking; gated community has pool + spa, clubhouse + tennis court; trash service included; 1 small dog or cat considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE4872643)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18731 Hatteras St. #35 have any available units?
18731 Hatteras St. #35 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18731 Hatteras St. #35 have?
Some of 18731 Hatteras St. #35's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18731 Hatteras St. #35 currently offering any rent specials?
18731 Hatteras St. #35 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18731 Hatteras St. #35 pet-friendly?
Yes, 18731 Hatteras St. #35 is pet friendly.
Does 18731 Hatteras St. #35 offer parking?
Yes, 18731 Hatteras St. #35 offers parking.
Does 18731 Hatteras St. #35 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18731 Hatteras St. #35 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18731 Hatteras St. #35 have a pool?
Yes, 18731 Hatteras St. #35 has a pool.
Does 18731 Hatteras St. #35 have accessible units?
No, 18731 Hatteras St. #35 does not have accessible units.
Does 18731 Hatteras St. #35 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18731 Hatteras St. #35 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Citronia
18550 Citronia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College