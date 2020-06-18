All apartments in Los Angeles
18716 Community Street
18716 Community Street

18716 Community Street · No Longer Available
Location

18716 Community Street, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Northridge Home - Ready for Move In Mid February! - This Northridge home has been completely remodeled. There is a spacious entry way which opens up to a large living room with fireplace. The kitchen has brand newer cupboards, counters, stainless colored appliances and is large enough to add a breakfast table. There is a formal dining room which allows an open access to the living room. There are 3 nice sized bedrooms. The master has a long, mirrored wall closet and private master bathroom with newer vanity, flooring, shower, etc. There is another completely remodeled full bathroom. The entire home has newer wood flooring, paint, vanity, granite counter tops, cupboards, windows, window treatments, appliances and landscape. There is a 2 car garage with washer/dryer hook ups, newer water heater and spacious covered patio. The home is in a great location near neighborhood schools, restaurants and shopping. Please contact Shannon Greene at (818) 366-8812 office, (818) 940-1611 cell/text or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing. Please do not disturb occupants. Available Mid February!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2936596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18716 Community Street have any available units?
18716 Community Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18716 Community Street have?
Some of 18716 Community Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18716 Community Street currently offering any rent specials?
18716 Community Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18716 Community Street pet-friendly?
No, 18716 Community Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18716 Community Street offer parking?
Yes, 18716 Community Street offers parking.
Does 18716 Community Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18716 Community Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18716 Community Street have a pool?
No, 18716 Community Street does not have a pool.
Does 18716 Community Street have accessible units?
No, 18716 Community Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18716 Community Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18716 Community Street does not have units with dishwashers.

