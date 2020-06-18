18716 Community Street

Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Northridge Home - Ready for Move In Mid February! - This Northridge home has been completely remodeled. There is a spacious entry way which opens up to a large living room with fireplace. The kitchen has brand newer cupboards, counters, stainless colored appliances and is large enough to add a breakfast table. There is a formal dining room which allows an open access to the living room. There are 3 nice sized bedrooms. The master has a long, mirrored wall closet and private master bathroom with newer vanity, flooring, shower, etc. There is another completely remodeled full bathroom. The entire home has newer wood flooring, paint, vanity, granite counter tops, cupboards, windows, window treatments, appliances and landscape. There is a 2 car garage with washer/dryer hook ups, newer water heater and spacious covered patio. The home is in a great location near neighborhood schools, restaurants and shopping. Please contact Shannon Greene at (818) 366-8812 office, (818) 940-1611 cell/text or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing. Please do not disturb occupants. Available Mid February!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2936596)