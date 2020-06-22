All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18663 ROSITA Street

18663 Rosita Street · No Longer Available
Location

18663 Rosita Street, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This enchanting 3 bedroom, 3 bath, one story traditional pool home sits in one of the most coveted areas in Tarzana. It has an appealing rose lined entryway which opens up into the spacious living area. The family room has a brick fireplace and easy access to the patio and pool area. The master bedroom has large closets and sliding doors to the backyard. The other two bedrooms share a full bath and separate shower. The open kitchen includes a breakfast bar that offers a garden view. The patio and fenced pool area is desirable for entertaining. This home has a 2 car attached garage, central air conditioning and heating, and a fenced backyard that offers complete privacy. This desirable property, south of Ventura Blvd., is in close proximity to country clubs, hiking trails, shops, restaurants, and The Whole Food Store. Pool service and gardener paid by owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18663 ROSITA Street have any available units?
18663 ROSITA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18663 ROSITA Street have?
Some of 18663 ROSITA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18663 ROSITA Street currently offering any rent specials?
18663 ROSITA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18663 ROSITA Street pet-friendly?
No, 18663 ROSITA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18663 ROSITA Street offer parking?
Yes, 18663 ROSITA Street offers parking.
Does 18663 ROSITA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18663 ROSITA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18663 ROSITA Street have a pool?
Yes, 18663 ROSITA Street has a pool.
Does 18663 ROSITA Street have accessible units?
No, 18663 ROSITA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18663 ROSITA Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18663 ROSITA Street does not have units with dishwashers.
