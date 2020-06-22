18663 ROSITA Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

This enchanting 3 bedroom, 3 bath, one story traditional pool home sits in one of the most coveted areas in Tarzana. It has an appealing rose lined entryway which opens up into the spacious living area. The family room has a brick fireplace and easy access to the patio and pool area. The master bedroom has large closets and sliding doors to the backyard. The other two bedrooms share a full bath and separate shower. The open kitchen includes a breakfast bar that offers a garden view. The patio and fenced pool area is desirable for entertaining. This home has a 2 car attached garage, central air conditioning and heating, and a fenced backyard that offers complete privacy. This desirable property, south of Ventura Blvd., is in close proximity to country clubs, hiking trails, shops, restaurants, and The Whole Food Store. Pool service and gardener paid by owner.