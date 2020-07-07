All apartments in Los Angeles
1866 West 57th St.

1866 West 57th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1866 West 57th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90062
Congress Central

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Recently updated two bedroom with one car garage! Very nice interior upgrades include: recessed lighting, quartz counter tops, laminate flooring, in-unit washer/dryer hookups, dual pane windows, and more! The apartment will come with a new oven at move in. Water paid by landlord.

RENTAL CRITERIA: Gross income 3x rent, 600+ credit scores, no pets, no smoking, no past evictions.

TO VIEW APARTMENT: Please text Daniel at (562) 316-0077 to schedule a viewing.

APPLICATION: Please text Daniel at (562) 316-0077 for an application, application fee is $40 per completed application.

**This apartment does accept section 8 vouchers**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1866 West 57th St. have any available units?
1866 West 57th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1866 West 57th St. have?
Some of 1866 West 57th St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1866 West 57th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1866 West 57th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1866 West 57th St. pet-friendly?
No, 1866 West 57th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1866 West 57th St. offer parking?
Yes, 1866 West 57th St. offers parking.
Does 1866 West 57th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1866 West 57th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1866 West 57th St. have a pool?
No, 1866 West 57th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1866 West 57th St. have accessible units?
No, 1866 West 57th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1866 West 57th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1866 West 57th St. does not have units with dishwashers.

