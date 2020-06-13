1866 Rodney Dr Apt 5

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Located right in the heart of Los Feliz, this luxurious two bedroom is a dream come true. The entire unit has been completely redone. It features beautiful hardwood floors, matching cabinets and drawers throughout the house, clean kitchen, big bathrooms, and so much more. The unit is spacious and includes all new kitchen appliances as well as a washer and dryer inside the unit.



The view from the balcony is facing the west on this quiet residential street and is within walking distance to grocery stores, restaurants, banks, the post office, and Griffith Park!



This property truly feels like home. It includes AC in both bedrooms and the living room and comes with one assigned parking space. It is available for immediate move in. Please call or text 805 452-1431 to check it out today!



This unit is move in ready! We do not hold units for longer than 2 weeks. Your house hold must make 3x the rent combined from your gross income and have credit scores above 600 to qualify. We do not allow pets.



(RLNE4982312)