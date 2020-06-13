All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1866 Rodney Dr Apt 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1866 Rodney Dr Apt 5
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:57 AM

1866 Rodney Dr Apt 5

1866 Rodney Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Griffith Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1866 Rodney Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Located right in the heart of Los Feliz, this luxurious two bedroom is a dream come true. The entire unit has been completely redone. It features beautiful hardwood floors, matching cabinets and drawers throughout the house, clean kitchen, big bathrooms, and so much more. The unit is spacious and includes all new kitchen appliances as well as a washer and dryer inside the unit.

The view from the balcony is facing the west on this quiet residential street and is within walking distance to grocery stores, restaurants, banks, the post office, and Griffith Park!

This property truly feels like home. It includes AC in both bedrooms and the living room and comes with one assigned parking space. It is available for immediate move in. Please call or text 805 452-1431 to check it out today!

This unit is move in ready! We do not hold units for longer than 2 weeks. Your house hold must make 3x the rent combined from your gross income and have credit scores above 600 to qualify. We do not allow pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4982312)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1866 Rodney Dr Apt 5 have any available units?
1866 Rodney Dr Apt 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1866 Rodney Dr Apt 5 have?
Some of 1866 Rodney Dr Apt 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1866 Rodney Dr Apt 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1866 Rodney Dr Apt 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1866 Rodney Dr Apt 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1866 Rodney Dr Apt 5 is pet friendly.
Does 1866 Rodney Dr Apt 5 offer parking?
Yes, 1866 Rodney Dr Apt 5 offers parking.
Does 1866 Rodney Dr Apt 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1866 Rodney Dr Apt 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1866 Rodney Dr Apt 5 have a pool?
No, 1866 Rodney Dr Apt 5 does not have a pool.
Does 1866 Rodney Dr Apt 5 have accessible units?
No, 1866 Rodney Dr Apt 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1866 Rodney Dr Apt 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1866 Rodney Dr Apt 5 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Aven
1120 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College