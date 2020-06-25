18620 Hatteras Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Security-gated Parc Tarzana, move-in ready, just redone upper level 911 sqft. in quiet, private location. Very bright, abundant natural light, open floorplan. Spacious living room opening up through clear sliding glass doors to sunny balcony. Redone kitchen w/ newer stainless steel appliances, double sinks, dishwasher, new refrigerator, gas stove, maple cabinets and granite counters. Smooth ceilings, Carrara marble floors, light new paint. Two distinct Master Suites, in separate wings, ideal for homesharing. One with wood-like flooring, both have ceiling fans, windows looking out to greenery.



Contemporary bathrooms with frameless glass doors, newer sinks, fixtures, mirrored closet, dressing area. Central air and heat, 2 assigned parking space w/ controlled entrance. Community Pool, Barbecue area, laundry area. Central location, in the heart of Tarzana, minutes from shopping, health center, businesses, dining and entertainment on Ventura Blvd. Transportation, freeways, schools easily accessible. Regrettably, no pets, good credit, proof of employment, income and references required. Please view photos and see this clean, wonderful, super sunny unit today!