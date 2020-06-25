All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:01 PM

18620 Hatteras Street

18620 W Hatteras St · No Longer Available
Location

18620 W Hatteras St, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Security-gated Parc Tarzana, move-in ready, just redone upper level 911 sqft. in quiet, private location. Very bright, abundant natural light, open floorplan. Spacious living room opening up through clear sliding glass doors to sunny balcony. Redone kitchen w/ newer stainless steel appliances, double sinks, dishwasher, new refrigerator, gas stove, maple cabinets and granite counters. Smooth ceilings, Carrara marble floors, light new paint. Two distinct Master Suites, in separate wings, ideal for homesharing. One with wood-like flooring, both have ceiling fans, windows looking out to greenery.

Contemporary bathrooms with frameless glass doors, newer sinks, fixtures, mirrored closet, dressing area. Central air and heat, 2 assigned parking space w/ controlled entrance. Community Pool, Barbecue area, laundry area. Central location, in the heart of Tarzana, minutes from shopping, health center, businesses, dining and entertainment on Ventura Blvd. Transportation, freeways, schools easily accessible. Regrettably, no pets, good credit, proof of employment, income and references required. Please view photos and see this clean, wonderful, super sunny unit today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18620 Hatteras Street have any available units?
18620 Hatteras Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18620 Hatteras Street have?
Some of 18620 Hatteras Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18620 Hatteras Street currently offering any rent specials?
18620 Hatteras Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18620 Hatteras Street pet-friendly?
No, 18620 Hatteras Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18620 Hatteras Street offer parking?
Yes, 18620 Hatteras Street offers parking.
Does 18620 Hatteras Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18620 Hatteras Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18620 Hatteras Street have a pool?
Yes, 18620 Hatteras Street has a pool.
Does 18620 Hatteras Street have accessible units?
No, 18620 Hatteras Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18620 Hatteras Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18620 Hatteras Street has units with dishwashers.
