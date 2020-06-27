All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 20 2019 at 7:40 PM

18614 Delano Street

18614 Delano Street · No Longer Available
Location

18614 Delano Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Tarzana

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Excellent Tarzana family home located on a quiet cul-de-sac with approximate sq. ft. of 3200. The light and bright home consists of 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, formal dining room, family room, pool and spa, built in 1989. The home has generous sized bedrooms with spacious closets. The home features double-door entry, which leads to spacious entry room with marble floors and granite counters in kitchen, and hardwood floors throughout. The home has the convenience of a circular driveway leading to a 2 car attached garage. In addition to the front parking there is a long gated driveway on the side leading to an additional 2 car carport in the back. Large, private fenced backyard with fruit trees has a pool and spa and a covered patio. Family room has a fireplace and built in wall unit. There's also a powder room by the entry. Side by side laundry hook ups in the garage and a tankless water heater. Second floor with all wood laminate floors has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Master bedroom suite has views of the backyard and two sliding mirrored closets and a master bathroom with jacuzzi tub and separate stall shower. All bathrooms have granite counters and ceramic tiled floors. Minimum lease of one year. Owner pays for the gardener and pool service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18614 Delano Street have any available units?
18614 Delano Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18614 Delano Street have?
Some of 18614 Delano Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18614 Delano Street currently offering any rent specials?
18614 Delano Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18614 Delano Street pet-friendly?
No, 18614 Delano Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18614 Delano Street offer parking?
Yes, 18614 Delano Street offers parking.
Does 18614 Delano Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18614 Delano Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18614 Delano Street have a pool?
Yes, 18614 Delano Street has a pool.
Does 18614 Delano Street have accessible units?
No, 18614 Delano Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18614 Delano Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18614 Delano Street has units with dishwashers.
