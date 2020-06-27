18614 Delano Street

Amenities

Excellent Tarzana family home located on a quiet cul-de-sac with approximate sq. ft. of 3200. The light and bright home consists of 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, formal dining room, family room, pool and spa, built in 1989. The home has generous sized bedrooms with spacious closets. The home features double-door entry, which leads to spacious entry room with marble floors and granite counters in kitchen, and hardwood floors throughout. The home has the convenience of a circular driveway leading to a 2 car attached garage. In addition to the front parking there is a long gated driveway on the side leading to an additional 2 car carport in the back. Large, private fenced backyard with fruit trees has a pool and spa and a covered patio. Family room has a fireplace and built in wall unit. There's also a powder room by the entry. Side by side laundry hook ups in the garage and a tankless water heater. Second floor with all wood laminate floors has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Master bedroom suite has views of the backyard and two sliding mirrored closets and a master bathroom with jacuzzi tub and separate stall shower. All bathrooms have granite counters and ceramic tiled floors. Minimum lease of one year. Owner pays for the gardener and pool service.