18613 Nordhoff Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Newly updated Northridge Charmer close to CSUN Nobel middle School and shopping. This light and bright home features wood flooring, and udated kitchen. The beautiful granite counter tops, new stainless steel stove top & hood, dishwasher, premium sink and faucet will make it a joy to prepare meals. The guest bath has been completely remodeled with custom tile, bathtub, and vanity. The master bath has been updated and has a new granite counter vanity and walk-in shower. The interior has custom neutral paint and blinds. This home is available for you to move into today!



No Pets Allowed



