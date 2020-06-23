All apartments in Los Angeles
18613 Nordhoff Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18613 Nordhoff Street

18613 W Nordhoff St · No Longer Available
Location

18613 W Nordhoff St, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly updated Northridge Charmer close to CSUN Nobel middle School and shopping. This light and bright home features wood flooring, and udated kitchen. The beautiful granite counter tops, new stainless steel stove top & hood, dishwasher, premium sink and faucet will make it a joy to prepare meals. The guest bath has been completely remodeled with custom tile, bathtub, and vanity. The master bath has been updated and has a new granite counter vanity and walk-in shower. The interior has custom neutral paint and blinds. This home is available for you to move into today!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/18613-nordhoff-st-northridge-ca-91324-usa/ea4381ef-5e9b-4ecc-9db4-9bc5bc1639fc

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4746650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18613 Nordhoff Street have any available units?
18613 Nordhoff Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18613 Nordhoff Street have?
Some of 18613 Nordhoff Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18613 Nordhoff Street currently offering any rent specials?
18613 Nordhoff Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18613 Nordhoff Street pet-friendly?
No, 18613 Nordhoff Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18613 Nordhoff Street offer parking?
Yes, 18613 Nordhoff Street offers parking.
Does 18613 Nordhoff Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18613 Nordhoff Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18613 Nordhoff Street have a pool?
No, 18613 Nordhoff Street does not have a pool.
Does 18613 Nordhoff Street have accessible units?
No, 18613 Nordhoff Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18613 Nordhoff Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18613 Nordhoff Street has units with dishwashers.
