1861 Freeport Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Amazing Opportunity! Don't Miss Out on This Spacious Three Bedroom, Two & A Half Bath Single Family Home Located in a Desirable Gated Community In San Pedro. This Home Has Two Levels, an attached two car garage and is located inside a private, gated community with alike stand alone homes. Great for entertaining, this home features a small patio perfect for BBQs and inside a lovely fire place that will keep you warm in the winter!



**Not A Part Of Section 8 Program.

**Not Pet Friendly.

**For showings, please call Christina or Gabby at (310) 831-0123 or text (310) 200-5791.



**After Viewing The Home, All Are Welcome To Apply, You Can Do So Via Our Website, Or At Our Office During Business Hours.



**Gardener/Landscape Included.

Contact us to schedule a showing.