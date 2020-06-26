All apartments in Los Angeles
1861 Freeport Terrace

1861 Freeport Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1861 Freeport Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing Opportunity! Don't Miss Out on This Spacious Three Bedroom, Two & A Half Bath Single Family Home Located in a Desirable Gated Community In San Pedro. This Home Has Two Levels, an attached two car garage and is located inside a private, gated community with alike stand alone homes. Great for entertaining, this home features a small patio perfect for BBQs and inside a lovely fire place that will keep you warm in the winter!

**Not A Part Of Section 8 Program.
**Not Pet Friendly.
**For showings, please call Christina or Gabby at (310) 831-0123 or text (310) 200-5791.

**After Viewing The Home, All Are Welcome To Apply, You Can Do So Via Our Website, Or At Our Office During Business Hours.

**Gardener/Landscape Included.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1861 Freeport Terrace have any available units?
1861 Freeport Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1861 Freeport Terrace have?
Some of 1861 Freeport Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1861 Freeport Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1861 Freeport Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1861 Freeport Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1861 Freeport Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1861 Freeport Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1861 Freeport Terrace offers parking.
Does 1861 Freeport Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1861 Freeport Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1861 Freeport Terrace have a pool?
No, 1861 Freeport Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1861 Freeport Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1861 Freeport Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1861 Freeport Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1861 Freeport Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

