All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 18601 COLLINS Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
18601 COLLINS Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18601 COLLINS Street

18601 Collins St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Tarzana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18601 Collins St, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Wonderful opportunity to lease a three beds two baths condo in a beautiful Complex with amenities like; pool spa gym...All amenities are covered by landlord plus cable and water and earth quick insurance! Close to all shopping, orange line,public transportation and freeways.Located in second floor, Open floor plan with lots of light and beautiful view. Large master bedroom, walking closet and more .Just simply arrange an appointment to see and fall in love to it. For Appointment call Jonathan at:(818)620-6735

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18601 COLLINS Street have any available units?
18601 COLLINS Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18601 COLLINS Street have?
Some of 18601 COLLINS Street's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18601 COLLINS Street currently offering any rent specials?
18601 COLLINS Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18601 COLLINS Street pet-friendly?
No, 18601 COLLINS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18601 COLLINS Street offer parking?
Yes, 18601 COLLINS Street offers parking.
Does 18601 COLLINS Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18601 COLLINS Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18601 COLLINS Street have a pool?
Yes, 18601 COLLINS Street has a pool.
Does 18601 COLLINS Street have accessible units?
No, 18601 COLLINS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18601 COLLINS Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18601 COLLINS Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artisan Square
19200 Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The LC
710 N El Centro Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College