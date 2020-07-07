18601 COLLINS Street

Amenities

Wonderful opportunity to lease a three beds two baths condo in a beautiful Complex with amenities like; pool spa gym...All amenities are covered by landlord plus cable and water and earth quick insurance! Close to all shopping, orange line,public transportation and freeways.Located in second floor, Open floor plan with lots of light and beautiful view. Large master bedroom, walking closet and more .Just simply arrange an appointment to see and fall in love to it. For Appointment call Jonathan at:(818)620-6735