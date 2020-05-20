1856 Jewett Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046 Bel Air-Beverly Crest
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy cabin style home nestled in the one and only Laurel Canyon! 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with a detached office space, with its own bathroom. A perfect quiet space to be creative, relaxed, and feel like home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1856 Jewett Dr have any available units?
1856 Jewett Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.