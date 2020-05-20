All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 11 2019 at 7:07 AM

1856 Jewett Dr

1856 Jewett Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1856 Jewett Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy cabin style home nestled in the one and only Laurel Canyon! 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with a detached office space, with its own bathroom. A perfect quiet space to be creative, relaxed, and feel like home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1856 Jewett Dr have any available units?
1856 Jewett Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1856 Jewett Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1856 Jewett Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1856 Jewett Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1856 Jewett Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1856 Jewett Dr offer parking?
No, 1856 Jewett Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1856 Jewett Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1856 Jewett Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1856 Jewett Dr have a pool?
No, 1856 Jewett Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1856 Jewett Dr have accessible units?
No, 1856 Jewett Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1856 Jewett Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1856 Jewett Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1856 Jewett Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1856 Jewett Dr has units with air conditioning.
