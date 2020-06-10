All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 25 2019 at 9:09 PM

18555 COLLINS Street

18555 W Collins St · No Longer Available
Location

18555 W Collins St, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Prime location in this Collinswood Complex. This completely remolded 2 bedroom 2 bath condo/apartment will not disappoint you. New laminated wood floors thru out home with tile floors in bathrooms. Granite kitchen counters w/ new stainless steel appliances including new refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher range and oven. There's a washer and gas dryer built in to the unit. The unit is equipped with natural gas and Nest smart system with reduces electric bills thought the year. Cable TV water, trash are included in rental. There's a small patio off this ground floor unit perfect for sitting outside and very close to your parking area. The unit has one covered parking and one uncovered parking. There's also a storage located at the back of the covered parking. Amenities include 3 swimming pools with spa's, community barbecue facilities, basketball court, public gathering room, and kids playground. There's also a laundry room, cctv surveillance camera's and security guard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18555 COLLINS Street have any available units?
18555 COLLINS Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18555 COLLINS Street have?
Some of 18555 COLLINS Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18555 COLLINS Street currently offering any rent specials?
18555 COLLINS Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18555 COLLINS Street pet-friendly?
No, 18555 COLLINS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18555 COLLINS Street offer parking?
Yes, 18555 COLLINS Street does offer parking.
Does 18555 COLLINS Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18555 COLLINS Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18555 COLLINS Street have a pool?
Yes, 18555 COLLINS Street has a pool.
Does 18555 COLLINS Street have accessible units?
No, 18555 COLLINS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18555 COLLINS Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18555 COLLINS Street has units with dishwashers.
