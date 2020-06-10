18555 COLLINS Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub

Prime location in this Collinswood Complex. This completely remolded 2 bedroom 2 bath condo/apartment will not disappoint you. New laminated wood floors thru out home with tile floors in bathrooms. Granite kitchen counters w/ new stainless steel appliances including new refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher range and oven. There's a washer and gas dryer built in to the unit. The unit is equipped with natural gas and Nest smart system with reduces electric bills thought the year. Cable TV water, trash are included in rental. There's a small patio off this ground floor unit perfect for sitting outside and very close to your parking area. The unit has one covered parking and one uncovered parking. There's also a storage located at the back of the covered parking. Amenities include 3 swimming pools with spa's, community barbecue facilities, basketball court, public gathering room, and kids playground. There's also a laundry room, cctv surveillance camera's and security guard.