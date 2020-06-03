1853 Whitley Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking e-payments hot tub

Looking for the perfect modern apartment should be easy. We do our best to make it that way. Our remodeled residences are new throughout including new kitchen cabinets, counter tops, flooring and stainless steel appliances. Features you want. The location you need. Your new residence is closer than you think. Apply today! Of course, were close to entertainment, shopping and transportation.

Once you become a resident of 1853 Whitley Ave, you will be able to pay your rent online, submit maintenance requests, and get community news by logging in securely to your Resident Portal.

CALL, TEXT or EMAIL to schedule a viewing that works for you!

* Brand New Hardwood Laminate flooring

*Brand New Dishwasher

*Brand New Stove

*Outdoor Hot Tub

*On-Site Laundry Facility

*Stove Included

*Stainless Steal Refrigerator (Rent for $35.00 Per Month)

*Intercom Entrance

*Balcony

The following items are needed to apply: *Completed rental application for each occupant over 18 *Your last 2 pay stubs *Last 2 months bank statements or Last 2 years tax return *Government issued ID *$25 non refundable application for each applicant



**Prices are subject to change without prior notification

**Equal Opportunity Housing!!

**Unit Shown in Photos May Not Reflect Actual Unit Available



** CFE



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12841474



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5363479)