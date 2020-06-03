All apartments in Los Angeles
1853 Whitley Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1853 Whitley Avenue

1853 Whitley Avenue · (323) 461-3253
Location

1853 Whitley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood Hills West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 212 · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
e-payments
hot tub
Looking for the perfect modern apartment should be easy. We do our best to make it that way. Our remodeled residences are new throughout including new kitchen cabinets, counter tops, flooring and stainless steel appliances. Features you want. The location you need. Your new residence is closer than you think. Apply today! Of course, were close to entertainment, shopping and transportation.
Once you become a resident of 1853 Whitley Ave, you will be able to pay your rent online, submit maintenance requests, and get community news by logging in securely to your Resident Portal.
CALL, TEXT or EMAIL to schedule a viewing that works for you!
* Brand New Hardwood Laminate flooring
*Brand New Dishwasher
*Brand New Stove
*Outdoor Hot Tub
*On-Site Laundry Facility
*Stove Included
*Stainless Steal Refrigerator (Rent for $35.00 Per Month)
*Intercom Entrance
*Balcony
The following items are needed to apply: *Completed rental application for each occupant over 18 *Your last 2 pay stubs *Last 2 months bank statements or Last 2 years tax return *Government issued ID *$25 non refundable application for each applicant

**Prices are subject to change without prior notification
**Equal Opportunity Housing!!
**Unit Shown in Photos May Not Reflect Actual Unit Available

** CFE

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12841474

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5363479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1853 Whitley Avenue have any available units?
1853 Whitley Avenue has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1853 Whitley Avenue have?
Some of 1853 Whitley Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1853 Whitley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1853 Whitley Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1853 Whitley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1853 Whitley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1853 Whitley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1853 Whitley Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1853 Whitley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1853 Whitley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1853 Whitley Avenue have a pool?
No, 1853 Whitley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1853 Whitley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1853 Whitley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1853 Whitley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1853 Whitley Avenue has units with dishwashers.
