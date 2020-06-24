All apartments in Los Angeles
1853-1855 W ADAMS BLVD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1853-1855 W ADAMS BLVD

1853 W Adams Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1853 W Adams Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90018
Congress North

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious apartment near USC, downtown, Culver city - Property Id: 102439

Spacious unit(1200sq) near USC, downtown, Culver city. Near the 10 freeway. Unit is quiet inside.
The unit is newly remodeled. This unit is on the first floor of a fourplex.
1 bed+1.5 bath+ 1 small den.
Best suitable for two roommates. In unit laundry available. Only house trained dogs are allowed. Short-term lease acceptable.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102439
Property Id 102439

(RLNE4731409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1853-1855 W ADAMS BLVD have any available units?
1853-1855 W ADAMS BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1853-1855 W ADAMS BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
1853-1855 W ADAMS BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1853-1855 W ADAMS BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1853-1855 W ADAMS BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 1853-1855 W ADAMS BLVD offer parking?
No, 1853-1855 W ADAMS BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 1853-1855 W ADAMS BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1853-1855 W ADAMS BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1853-1855 W ADAMS BLVD have a pool?
No, 1853-1855 W ADAMS BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 1853-1855 W ADAMS BLVD have accessible units?
No, 1853-1855 W ADAMS BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 1853-1855 W ADAMS BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1853-1855 W ADAMS BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1853-1855 W ADAMS BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1853-1855 W ADAMS BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
