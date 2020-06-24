1853-1855 W ADAMS BLVD

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Spacious apartment near USC, downtown, Culver city - Property Id: 102439



Spacious unit(1200sq) near USC, downtown, Culver city. Near the 10 freeway. Unit is quiet inside.

The unit is newly remodeled. This unit is on the first floor of a fourplex.

1 bed+1.5 bath+ 1 small den.

Best suitable for two roommates. In unit laundry available. Only house trained dogs are allowed. Short-term lease acceptable.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102439

