This is a duplex in a very desirable area of Northridge. The front unit is already rented out. The rear unit will be available to be shown after September 20 has two bedrooms and two bathrooms and the rent is $1850/month. The total move in cost to be $3,700 including first months' rent and $1850 as a refundable security deposit. The contractors are working on doing TLS and the property will be shown on Monday at 5:30. Please call or text (818)235-7713.