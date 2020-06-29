18512-A Mayall St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool hot tub

READY FOR MOVE-IN! 3BR w/den water, trash + parking included! (18512 Mayall) - Two-story Northridge townhome available for lease! Features include: 3BR + 2.5BA floorplan w/almost 1400 SQF of space; living room; dining area; kitchen w/all appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave); inside laundry w/washer + electric dryer provided; upstairs master suite w/three-quarter bath; den/bonus room; central heat + air; carpet + wood laminate flooring; patio; gated community features pool + spa; carport + assigned parking; water + trash included; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



(RLNE5439571)