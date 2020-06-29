All apartments in Los Angeles
18512-A Mayall St.

18512 Mayall St · No Longer Available
Location

18512 Mayall St, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
READY FOR MOVE-IN! 3BR w/den water, trash + parking included! (18512 Mayall) - Two-story Northridge townhome available for lease! Features include: 3BR + 2.5BA floorplan w/almost 1400 SQF of space; living room; dining area; kitchen w/all appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave); inside laundry w/washer + electric dryer provided; upstairs master suite w/three-quarter bath; den/bonus room; central heat + air; carpet + wood laminate flooring; patio; gated community features pool + spa; carport + assigned parking; water + trash included; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE5439571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18512-A Mayall St. have any available units?
18512-A Mayall St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18512-A Mayall St. have?
Some of 18512-A Mayall St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18512-A Mayall St. currently offering any rent specials?
18512-A Mayall St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18512-A Mayall St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 18512-A Mayall St. is pet friendly.
Does 18512-A Mayall St. offer parking?
Yes, 18512-A Mayall St. offers parking.
Does 18512-A Mayall St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18512-A Mayall St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18512-A Mayall St. have a pool?
Yes, 18512-A Mayall St. has a pool.
Does 18512-A Mayall St. have accessible units?
No, 18512-A Mayall St. does not have accessible units.
Does 18512-A Mayall St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18512-A Mayall St. has units with dishwashers.

