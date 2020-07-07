18504 Mayall Street

Amenities

Now for Lease in Northridge is a fabulous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Condo! This unit comes with 2 assigned parking spots, one is a carport space. A private entry leads you into a floor-plan with 1,303-SqFt of living space. Features inside include tile and laminate flooring with baseboard moldings. There is recessed lighting, central AC, lots of storage space and even a laundry area in the unit. The kitchen is a bright space with ample countertop room, wooden cabinets and is equipped with nice appliances. Located on the second floor are the 3 bedrooms. The larger of the rooms is a Master bedroom that has double the closet space, a private bathroom, as well as a private balcony that has a view. This unit also has a spacious and private patio, perfect for adding outdoor seating. Part of the Los Angeles School District. Close to the Northridge Recreation park, banks, popular dining, supermarkets, gas stations and much more!