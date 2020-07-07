All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 14 2020 at 8:30 AM

18504 Mayall Street

18504 Mayall Street · No Longer Available
Location

18504 Mayall Street, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
oven
Now for Lease in Northridge is a fabulous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Condo! This unit comes with 2 assigned parking spots, one is a carport space. A private entry leads you into a floor-plan with 1,303-SqFt of living space. Features inside include tile and laminate flooring with baseboard moldings. There is recessed lighting, central AC, lots of storage space and even a laundry area in the unit. The kitchen is a bright space with ample countertop room, wooden cabinets and is equipped with nice appliances. Located on the second floor are the 3 bedrooms. The larger of the rooms is a Master bedroom that has double the closet space, a private bathroom, as well as a private balcony that has a view. This unit also has a spacious and private patio, perfect for adding outdoor seating. Part of the Los Angeles School District. Close to the Northridge Recreation park, banks, popular dining, supermarkets, gas stations and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18504 Mayall Street have any available units?
18504 Mayall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18504 Mayall Street have?
Some of 18504 Mayall Street's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18504 Mayall Street currently offering any rent specials?
18504 Mayall Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18504 Mayall Street pet-friendly?
No, 18504 Mayall Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18504 Mayall Street offer parking?
Yes, 18504 Mayall Street offers parking.
Does 18504 Mayall Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18504 Mayall Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18504 Mayall Street have a pool?
No, 18504 Mayall Street does not have a pool.
Does 18504 Mayall Street have accessible units?
No, 18504 Mayall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18504 Mayall Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18504 Mayall Street does not have units with dishwashers.

