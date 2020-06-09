1850 San Jacinto S

Amenities
Breathtaking Views as Your Backdrop! - Property Id: 81966
Immaculately maintained Condo style duplex with the feel of a single family home. Private and peacrful giving way to killer views from a head on lake view, across the City to distant mountain ranges, from nearly every room! Romantic master suite with fireplace & balcony. Eat in kitchen or dine al fresco on the veranda. Living Rm details include a fireplace and a wall of floor to ceiling windows. double car garage, shared patio and rear yard..
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/81966
Property Id 81966
(RLNE5792134)