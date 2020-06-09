All apartments in Los Angeles
1850 San Jacinto S
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

1850 San Jacinto S

1850 San Jacinto Street · No Longer Available
Location

1850 San Jacinto Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Breathtaking Views as Your Backdrop! - Property Id: 81966

Immaculately maintained Condo style duplex with the feel of a single family home. Private and peacrful giving way to killer views from a head on lake view, across the City to distant mountain ranges, from nearly every room! Romantic master suite with fireplace & balcony. Eat in kitchen or dine al fresco on the veranda. Living Rm details include a fireplace and a wall of floor to ceiling windows. double car garage, shared patio and rear yard..
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/81966
Property Id 81966

(RLNE5792134)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1850 San Jacinto S have any available units?
1850 San Jacinto S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1850 San Jacinto S have?
Some of 1850 San Jacinto S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1850 San Jacinto S currently offering any rent specials?
1850 San Jacinto S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1850 San Jacinto S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1850 San Jacinto S is pet friendly.
Does 1850 San Jacinto S offer parking?
Yes, 1850 San Jacinto S does offer parking.
Does 1850 San Jacinto S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1850 San Jacinto S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1850 San Jacinto S have a pool?
No, 1850 San Jacinto S does not have a pool.
Does 1850 San Jacinto S have accessible units?
No, 1850 San Jacinto S does not have accessible units.
Does 1850 San Jacinto S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1850 San Jacinto S has units with dishwashers.
