Los Angeles, CA
1846 BENECIA Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:58 PM

1846 BENECIA Avenue

1846 Benecia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1846 Benecia Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
This a detached duplex, basically like a single family residence. Built in 2016 this home features a contemporary open floor plan with the living and dining rooms flowing into the gourmet kitchen. A large center island with seating for six is the heart of the kitchen. Off the kitchen are Fleetwood sliding doors to the lovely yard. There are 5 spacious bedrooms and 4.5 baths and a bonus room. The master suite has his/her closets and a spa like bath. There are hardwood and tile floors, recessed lights, 2 zone air, central vac and incredible natural light throughout. Interior pictures are of unit 1848 Benecia. For more pictures and virtual tour please view 1848 Benecia.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1846 BENECIA Avenue have any available units?
1846 BENECIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1846 BENECIA Avenue have?
Some of 1846 BENECIA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1846 BENECIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1846 BENECIA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1846 BENECIA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1846 BENECIA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1846 BENECIA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1846 BENECIA Avenue offers parking.
Does 1846 BENECIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1846 BENECIA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1846 BENECIA Avenue have a pool?
No, 1846 BENECIA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1846 BENECIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1846 BENECIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1846 BENECIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1846 BENECIA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
