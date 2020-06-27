1846 BENECIA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

This a detached duplex, basically like a single family residence. Built in 2016 this home features a contemporary open floor plan with the living and dining rooms flowing into the gourmet kitchen. A large center island with seating for six is the heart of the kitchen. Off the kitchen are Fleetwood sliding doors to the lovely yard. There are 5 spacious bedrooms and 4.5 baths and a bonus room. The master suite has his/her closets and a spa like bath. There are hardwood and tile floors, recessed lights, 2 zone air, central vac and incredible natural light throughout. Interior pictures are of unit 1848 Benecia. For more pictures and virtual tour please view 1848 Benecia.