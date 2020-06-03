1845 Taft Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Available for an immediate move-in, this beautiful house is in an amazing location! A few streets from Franklin Village, and Beachwood Canyon youre just a walk to UCB ($5 dollar comedy shows 7 nights per week), Birds, Bourgeois Pig, Gelsons, Sushi Stop and more!



This house is huge and perfect for a family or roommates who are looking for something spacious. The kitchen is massive and can comfortably accommodate guests. The wooden finishes of the house give an upscale vibe along with the built in storage room located downstairs.



This house comes equip with washer and dryer, a fireplace, a massive backyard, a half bath downstairs, 3 separate rooms upstairs, a front yard, parking areas, and hardwood floors throughout.



Just text Kesh to set up a viewing. 805 452 1431



This house is move in ready. It can be held for up to 2 weeks after deposit is paid. To be approved applicants must show a combined income of about 3x the rent from gross income as well as credit scores over 600.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5245121)