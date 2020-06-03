All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1845 Taft Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1845 Taft Ave
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:48 AM

1845 Taft Ave

1845 Taft Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood United
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1845 Taft Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available for an immediate move-in, this beautiful house is in an amazing location! A few streets from Franklin Village, and Beachwood Canyon youre just a walk to UCB ($5 dollar comedy shows 7 nights per week), Birds, Bourgeois Pig, Gelsons, Sushi Stop and more!

This house is huge and perfect for a family or roommates who are looking for something spacious. The kitchen is massive and can comfortably accommodate guests. The wooden finishes of the house give an upscale vibe along with the built in storage room located downstairs.

This house comes equip with washer and dryer, a fireplace, a massive backyard, a half bath downstairs, 3 separate rooms upstairs, a front yard, parking areas, and hardwood floors throughout.

Just text Kesh to set up a viewing. 805 452 1431

This house is move in ready. It can be held for up to 2 weeks after deposit is paid. To be approved applicants must show a combined income of about 3x the rent from gross income as well as credit scores over 600.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5245121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1845 Taft Ave have any available units?
1845 Taft Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1845 Taft Ave have?
Some of 1845 Taft Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1845 Taft Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1845 Taft Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1845 Taft Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1845 Taft Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1845 Taft Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1845 Taft Ave offers parking.
Does 1845 Taft Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1845 Taft Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1845 Taft Ave have a pool?
No, 1845 Taft Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1845 Taft Ave have accessible units?
No, 1845 Taft Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1845 Taft Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1845 Taft Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

sunset vine
1555 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Warner Center Townhomes
6737 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College