18433 Hatteras St

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill pet friendly

Renting out a beautiful and private newly redone apartment in the Tarzana area, around Hatteras and Reseda. Its a 1 Bed and 1 Bath with new paint all around and hardwood flooring throughout. It is about a 10 minute walk to the Orange line, and close to Pierce College and CSUN. The unit has a balcony, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and outdoor barbecue. Along with a laundry room and party room. Two car parking spaces will be provided as well, with a storage compartment. We love pets but unfortunately NO pets allowed in the unit. Also this unit is 100% NO SMOKING. $1,675/month; 2-month security deposit. Water and trash are included.