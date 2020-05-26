All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 23 2019 at 7:17 AM

18433 Hatteras St

18433 Hatteras Street · No Longer Available
Location

18433 Hatteras Street, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
pet friendly
Renting out a beautiful and private newly redone apartment in the Tarzana area, around Hatteras and Reseda. Its a 1 Bed and 1 Bath with new paint all around and hardwood flooring throughout. It is about a 10 minute walk to the Orange line, and close to Pierce College and CSUN. The unit has a balcony, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and outdoor barbecue. Along with a laundry room and party room. Two car parking spaces will be provided as well, with a storage compartment. We love pets but unfortunately NO pets allowed in the unit. Also this unit is 100% NO SMOKING. $1,675/month; 2-month security deposit. Water and trash are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18433 Hatteras St have any available units?
18433 Hatteras St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18433 Hatteras St have?
Some of 18433 Hatteras St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18433 Hatteras St currently offering any rent specials?
18433 Hatteras St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18433 Hatteras St pet-friendly?
Yes, 18433 Hatteras St is pet friendly.
Does 18433 Hatteras St offer parking?
Yes, 18433 Hatteras St offers parking.
Does 18433 Hatteras St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18433 Hatteras St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18433 Hatteras St have a pool?
Yes, 18433 Hatteras St has a pool.
Does 18433 Hatteras St have accessible units?
No, 18433 Hatteras St does not have accessible units.
Does 18433 Hatteras St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18433 Hatteras St has units with dishwashers.

