Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18415 Collins Street

18415 W Collins St · No Longer Available
Location

18415 W Collins St, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Tarzana Villa North 3 level recently renovated contemporary townhome features 3 bedrooms, 3 baths (one full, two 3/4) with over 1,500 sq.ft. of living area in a beautifully maintained & lushly landscaped community complete with pool and clubhouse. The newly completed eat-in kitchen boasts new stainless steel Whirlpool® Appliances (Fridge, Range/Oven, Microwave & Dishwasher), Quarts Countertops and Porcelain Tile floors. With recently installed laminate flooring, warm paint tones, and recessed lighting, this home consists of an entry level living room with fire place, spacious patio, a lofted dining area with bar area, and a large master with large walk-in closet & on-suite bath. (2 Beds up, each with own bath & 1 Bed Down w/guest bath). Complete with washer & dryer, bonus fridge, and a private direct entrance 2 car garage. Conveniently located near the 101 freeway, minutes away from shopping centers, markets, fashion districts, entertainment, restaurants, schools and much more. *HOA CC&R Pets Restrictions: 1 Pet with Max weight of 25 lbs. Smoking Restrictions. All terms & conditions subject to Owner/Landlord approval.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18415 Collins Street have any available units?
18415 Collins Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18415 Collins Street have?
Some of 18415 Collins Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18415 Collins Street currently offering any rent specials?
18415 Collins Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18415 Collins Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 18415 Collins Street is pet friendly.
Does 18415 Collins Street offer parking?
Yes, 18415 Collins Street does offer parking.
Does 18415 Collins Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18415 Collins Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18415 Collins Street have a pool?
Yes, 18415 Collins Street has a pool.
Does 18415 Collins Street have accessible units?
No, 18415 Collins Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18415 Collins Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18415 Collins Street has units with dishwashers.
