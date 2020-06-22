18415 Collins Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Tarzana Villa North 3 level recently renovated contemporary townhome features 3 bedrooms, 3 baths (one full, two 3/4) with over 1,500 sq.ft. of living area in a beautifully maintained & lushly landscaped community complete with pool and clubhouse. The newly completed eat-in kitchen boasts new stainless steel Whirlpool® Appliances (Fridge, Range/Oven, Microwave & Dishwasher), Quarts Countertops and Porcelain Tile floors. With recently installed laminate flooring, warm paint tones, and recessed lighting, this home consists of an entry level living room with fire place, spacious patio, a lofted dining area with bar area, and a large master with large walk-in closet & on-suite bath. (2 Beds up, each with own bath & 1 Bed Down w/guest bath). Complete with washer & dryer, bonus fridge, and a private direct entrance 2 car garage. Conveniently located near the 101 freeway, minutes away from shopping centers, markets, fashion districts, entertainment, restaurants, schools and much more. *HOA CC&R Pets Restrictions: 1 Pet with Max weight of 25 lbs. Smoking Restrictions. All terms & conditions subject to Owner/Landlord approval.*