Los Angeles, CA
18413 Domino Street
Last updated March 28 2019 at 8:53 AM

18413 Domino Street

18413 Domino Street · No Longer Available
Location

18413 Domino Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Tarzana

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOVELY HOME LOCATED ON A QUIET AND SERENE STREET IN TARZANA. 4TH BEDROOM HAS BEEN CONVERTED INTO A FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. HARDWOOD AND LAMINATED FLOORING THROUGHOUT. FRESHLY PAINTED. NEW TILES IN THE KITCHEN AND BATHROOM. CENTRAL AIR AND HEAT. COVERED PATIO. TWO CAR GARAGE. GREAT CURB APPEAL. CLOSE TO EVERYTHING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18413 Domino Street have any available units?
18413 Domino Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18413 Domino Street have?
Some of 18413 Domino Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18413 Domino Street currently offering any rent specials?
18413 Domino Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18413 Domino Street pet-friendly?
No, 18413 Domino Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18413 Domino Street offer parking?
Yes, 18413 Domino Street offers parking.
Does 18413 Domino Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18413 Domino Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18413 Domino Street have a pool?
No, 18413 Domino Street does not have a pool.
Does 18413 Domino Street have accessible units?
No, 18413 Domino Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18413 Domino Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18413 Domino Street has units with dishwashers.
