18410 Lull Street # 1

Spacious/Private townhome on quiet street--Like a Home! Almost 1800sq ft! - What a find! Private automatic two-car garage.



Freshly painted with new laminate flooring throughout living room/dining room



Great Reseda location on a quiet residential street. This townhome has only one other attached unit. Living room with brick fireplace and access to a private balcony. Enormous dining area and half bath downstairs.



Separate large kitchen with huge eat-in breakfast area. The kitchen has lots of counters and cabinet space.



Large bedrooms upstairs and a private master suite with high ceilings and 2 closets including large walk-in closet.



This amazing townhome also offers:



**HOA dues, water, and trash included

**Fabulous, quiet and well-maintained complex

**Dishwasher and gas range/oven

**Many rooms with ceiling fans

**Master bath with his/her sinks

**Washer/Dryer hook-ups

**Private automatic attached oversized two-car garage

**Spacious bedrooms

**Fabulous area in Reseda--residential neighborhood

**Private balcony

**Small pets may be considered with extra security deposit

**Community pool a short walk from the unit



For more information or to schedule a viewing Please contact:

Michelle Meriaux Tel/Text 818.451.6333 REMichelleSells@aol.com

REALTOR SFR | BRE # 01800230

You can Apply online at LRSRM.com.



"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"



(RLNE5307774)