Los Angeles, CA
18410 Lull Street # 1
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

18410 Lull Street # 1

18410 Lull Street · No Longer Available
Location

18410 Lull Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious/Private townhome on quiet street--Like a Home! Almost 1800sq ft! - What a find! Private automatic two-car garage.

Freshly painted with new laminate flooring throughout living room/dining room

Great Reseda location on a quiet residential street. This townhome has only one other attached unit. Living room with brick fireplace and access to a private balcony. Enormous dining area and half bath downstairs.

Separate large kitchen with huge eat-in breakfast area. The kitchen has lots of counters and cabinet space.

Large bedrooms upstairs and a private master suite with high ceilings and 2 closets including large walk-in closet.

This amazing townhome also offers:

**HOA dues, water, and trash included
**Fabulous, quiet and well-maintained complex
**Dishwasher and gas range/oven
**Many rooms with ceiling fans
**Master bath with his/her sinks
**Washer/Dryer hook-ups
**Private automatic attached oversized two-car garage
**Spacious bedrooms
**Fabulous area in Reseda--residential neighborhood
**Private balcony
**Small pets may be considered with extra security deposit
**Community pool a short walk from the unit

For more information or to schedule a viewing Please contact:
Michelle Meriaux Tel/Text 818.451.6333 REMichelleSells@aol.com
REALTOR SFR | BRE # 01800230
You can Apply online at LRSRM.com.

"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"

(RLNE5307774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18410 Lull Street # 1 have any available units?
18410 Lull Street # 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18410 Lull Street # 1 have?
Some of 18410 Lull Street # 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18410 Lull Street # 1 currently offering any rent specials?
18410 Lull Street # 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18410 Lull Street # 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 18410 Lull Street # 1 is pet friendly.
Does 18410 Lull Street # 1 offer parking?
Yes, 18410 Lull Street # 1 offers parking.
Does 18410 Lull Street # 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18410 Lull Street # 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18410 Lull Street # 1 have a pool?
Yes, 18410 Lull Street # 1 has a pool.
Does 18410 Lull Street # 1 have accessible units?
No, 18410 Lull Street # 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 18410 Lull Street # 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18410 Lull Street # 1 has units with dishwashers.

