18410 Lull Street # 1

Amenities
Spacious/Private townhome on quiet street--Like a Home! Almost 1800sq ft! - What a find! Private automatic two-car garage.
Freshly painted with new laminate flooring throughout living room/dining room
Great Reseda location on a quiet residential street. This townhome has only one other attached unit. Living room with brick fireplace and access to a private balcony. Enormous dining area and half bath downstairs.
Separate large kitchen with huge eat-in breakfast area. The kitchen has lots of counters and cabinet space.
Large bedrooms upstairs and a private master suite with high ceilings and 2 closets including large walk-in closet.
This amazing townhome also offers:
**HOA dues, water, and trash included
**Fabulous, quiet and well-maintained complex
**Dishwasher and gas range/oven
**Many rooms with ceiling fans
**Master bath with his/her sinks
**Washer/Dryer hook-ups
**Private automatic attached oversized two-car garage
**Spacious bedrooms
**Fabulous area in Reseda--residential neighborhood
**Private balcony
**Small pets may be considered with extra security deposit
**Community pool a short walk from the unit
For more information or to schedule a viewing Please contact:
Michelle Meriaux Tel/Text 818.451.6333 REMichelleSells@aol.com
REALTOR SFR | BRE # 01800230
You can Apply online at LRSRM.com.
"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"
(RLNE5307774)