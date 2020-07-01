1840 South CURSON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Pristine bungalow home inviting you to enjoy the best of California indoor-outdoor living. Featuring an expansive deck harkening dinners to come and exceptional entertaining opportunities. The recently renovated kitchen and baths combine elegance with functionality, with gorgeous custom bi-level Quartz countertops, and newer appliances. This two bedroom / two bathroom unit fronting a triplex provides privacy, style, off-street parking, in-unit laundry, and easy accessibility to the Miracle Mile, the I-10, the Exposition rail line, and all Mid-City has to offer.