Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1840 South CURSON Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1840 South CURSON Avenue

1840 South Curson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1840 South Curson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid City

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Pristine bungalow home inviting you to enjoy the best of California indoor-outdoor living. Featuring an expansive deck harkening dinners to come and exceptional entertaining opportunities. The recently renovated kitchen and baths combine elegance with functionality, with gorgeous custom bi-level Quartz countertops, and newer appliances. This two bedroom / two bathroom unit fronting a triplex provides privacy, style, off-street parking, in-unit laundry, and easy accessibility to the Miracle Mile, the I-10, the Exposition rail line, and all Mid-City has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1840 South CURSON Avenue have any available units?
1840 South CURSON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1840 South CURSON Avenue have?
Some of 1840 South CURSON Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1840 South CURSON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1840 South CURSON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1840 South CURSON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1840 South CURSON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1840 South CURSON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1840 South CURSON Avenue offers parking.
Does 1840 South CURSON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1840 South CURSON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1840 South CURSON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1840 South CURSON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1840 South CURSON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1840 South CURSON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1840 South CURSON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1840 South CURSON Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

