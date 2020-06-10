All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1839 North BEVERLY Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1839 North BEVERLY Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1839 North BEVERLY Drive

1839 N Beverly Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1839 N Beverly Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This stunning home is completely redone with the finest materials from Italy, cherry floors, a chef's kitchen and a floor plan ideal for entertaining. Ample outdoor spaces are tranquil and makes one feel like they are far away from the daily hustle. It is complete with two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a large 800-square-foot bonus room and an elegant fireplace. This 90210 address also contains a super high-tech security system. A short distance to majestic Franklin Canyon Lake and hiking trails. Also, very close to Beverly Hills highly rated Coldwater Canyon Park. **Agents see private remarks for showings and information**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1839 North BEVERLY Drive have any available units?
1839 North BEVERLY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1839 North BEVERLY Drive have?
Some of 1839 North BEVERLY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1839 North BEVERLY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1839 North BEVERLY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1839 North BEVERLY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1839 North BEVERLY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1839 North BEVERLY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1839 North BEVERLY Drive offers parking.
Does 1839 North BEVERLY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1839 North BEVERLY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1839 North BEVERLY Drive have a pool?
No, 1839 North BEVERLY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1839 North BEVERLY Drive have accessible units?
No, 1839 North BEVERLY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1839 North BEVERLY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1839 North BEVERLY Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Cloverdale
430 South Cloverdale Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College