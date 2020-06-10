1839 North BEVERLY Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This stunning home is completely redone with the finest materials from Italy, cherry floors, a chef's kitchen and a floor plan ideal for entertaining. Ample outdoor spaces are tranquil and makes one feel like they are far away from the daily hustle. It is complete with two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a large 800-square-foot bonus room and an elegant fireplace. This 90210 address also contains a super high-tech security system. A short distance to majestic Franklin Canyon Lake and hiking trails. Also, very close to Beverly Hills highly rated Coldwater Canyon Park. **Agents see private remarks for showings and information**